LOS ANGELES — Gonzaga men's basketball forward Filip Petrusev keeps racking up recognition this season.

On Wednesday, he was one of 10 players from around the country named to the Wooden All-American team.

Petrusev, is just the ninth Zag ever to be listed on a Wooden All-American team. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

Petrusev was not named one of the five finalists to win Wooden Player of the Year however.

This is yet another national honor for the forward this season. He was named to the second team All-American team by the NABC and USA Today. Petrusev was also named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and USBWA.

He was named the WCC Player of the Year this season. The forward was named one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, which is given to the best center in the country,

RELATED: Gonzaga MBB schedules home and home with Texas starting next season

RELATED: 'At first, it was just really hard': Killian Tillie reflects on his Gonzaga career coming to a close

RELATED: Drew Timme: Gonzaga's handshake extraodinaire

RELATED: Top five moments from the 2019-2020 Gonzaga men's basketball season