SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men;s basketball has scheduled a home and home with the Texas Longhorns that will begin in the 2020-2021 season.

The first matchup between the two teams will take place on November 13, 2020. The Longhorns will make a return trip to the McCarthey Athletic Center the following season.

According to the Gonzaga men's basketball record book, the Zags have played Texas three times and have won all the games. The most recent came in 2017 when the two teams met in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon. The Zags won that game 76-71.

Former Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura led the way with 20 points in that game for the Bulldogs.

