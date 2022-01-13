Warden School District moves to online learning amid COVID-19 surge

The school said students and staff will return to school on Friday, Jan. 24 for in-person instruction. The school also said that during the remote transition all school activities and athletic events will be canceled.

"The Warden School District continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff and we are no longer able to safely provide instruction in person. It is necessary that our schools transition to remote learning, effective Friday, January 14th to Friday, January 21st. Students and staff will return to school on January 24th for in-person instruction. During this time, all school activities and athletic events including practices will be canceled. If additional day(s) are necessary, parents will be notified on Friday, January 21, 2022 by robocall and social media. If your child was ill with COVID like symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea within the last two weeks, please contact your child’s school."