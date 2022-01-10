Freeman School District announces plan for remote learning amid COVID surge

The Freeman School District Leadership team announced their plan to prepare for remote learning in case it is necessary as COVID-19 cases rise.

ROCKFORD, Wash. — As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff within the Freeman School District (FSD) continues to rise, the district's leadership team announced their remote learning plan on Monday.

The announcement comes as FSD reported that COVID-19 cases among students and staff "are at their highest level for the 2021-22 school year."

According to a Facebook post from FSD, the Freeman School Leadership Team is hoping to continue offering in-person learning for the rest of the school year. However, the school is also preparing in case the number of COVID-19 cases increases and classes have to move to in-person learning.

554 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Spokane County on Monday, as well as 98 virus-related hospitalizations.

FSD faculty and staff are working to set up Google Classroom and to provide a Chromebook device to every student in the district. The Facebook post from FSD said if the school needs to check out Chromebooks, they will communicate the process via SchoolMessenger and or by email.

The school is also asking parents to help the school by assisting their children in following COVID-19 health protocols.

The school is asking parents to send their children to school with a mask (N95 preferred), to keep their children home if they are sick, and to follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Washington Department of Health (DOH).