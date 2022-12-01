Caldwell School District closing schools Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 cases

The school district said the closure is due to increased COVID-19 cases, staffing shortages and student absences.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District announced Wednesday that its schools will be closing for the remainder of the week and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, staffing shortages and student absences.

There will be no remote learning for students Thursday and Friday, according to the Caldwell School District, and schools will reopen the day after Idaho Human Rights Day with regular hours.

When students and staff return to Caldwell schools Tuesday, they will be required to wear a mask through the rest of the week on Friday, Jan. 21.

According to the district, free COVID-19 testing will be provided for faculty and students from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Caldwell School District Office, located at 1502 Fillmore Street.

In a message to parents of Caldwell student's, superintendent Dr. N. Shalene French wrote the following:

"There is nothing more important to Caldwell School District than the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of the Caldwell School District."

