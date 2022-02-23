'I felt like it was only right': Spokane native Briann January ending WNBA career with Seattle Storm

The Lewis and Clark alum is capping off a 14 year career with the Storm this coming season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Briann January is coming home—Well, as close as she can be.

"The Seattle Storm’s always been close to home, and I felt like it was only right to end near my people and experience that," said the Lewis and Clark alumna.

The 2021 WNBA All-Defensive first team point guard will be teaming up with one of the greatest point guards of all-time in Sue Bird.

What January plans to bring to the Storm is simple.

"I just bring a player who’s going after a championship. I’m really motivated as is the majority of this team with this possibly being Sue’s last year, and we’re going for it. That’s been the message across the board with everyone with the Storm," said January.

January also has experience in that category, as she won a championship with the Indiana Fever in 2012.

She began her career in the league in 2009, and says although her body generally feels good, there are days where it’s hard to get out of bed. That's her sign that it’s time to move on.

"I want to leave playing at a very high level. I feel like after this year it’s the right time for me to say goodbye and start my new journey in coaching," said January.

January gets one last season though before this next step, which means she is afforded the opportunity to look back on a career almost all basketball players would be jealous of.