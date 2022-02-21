Gonzaga unanimous choice for No.1 in latest AP poll

Gonzaga got every first-place vote in the latest AP basketball poll and are the front-runners for the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference (WCC).

Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel.

Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points. Saint Mary's gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.

The news follows a big weekend for the Zags where they were named the front-runner for the top seed in the NCAA Tournament and captured the WCC regular-season title.

On Saturday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee named Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona and Kansas are the No. 1 seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will select the field for next month’s 68-team men's NCAA Tournament.

Later in the day, Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-69 to win its 10th straight West Coast Conference regular-season title. Drew Timme had 23 points and nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard added 21 point, and Rasir Bolton added 18 points for Gonzaga.

The Zags have now won 16 straight overall and 67 straight at home.

Gonzaga closes out the regular season on the road against two of the top teams in the WCC. The Zags are in San Francisco on Feb. 24 and at No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26. Both teams will be hoping for an upset and a chance to bolster their case for the NCAA tournament.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule