Mark Few one of 15 candidates for Naismith Coach of the Year to be named in April

A top ranking and a 22-2 record have earned Head Coach Mark Few a position among 15 other candidates for Coach of the Year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball Head Coach Mark Few has been named a Naismith Coach of the Year candidate after leading the Zags to another No. 1 ranking, according to a press release.

Announced Friday, Few is one of 15 candidates for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year at the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Few is not the only Zag to be up for an award this season as Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard have all made top 10 lists for the nation’s best college basketball players at their positions.

The Bulldogs are looking at a 22-2 record thus far in the season, making it their 25th season in a row with more than 20 wins.

The list will be narrowed to four candidates in March with a winner announced in April. Should Few take the title, it would not be his first time. He was named last year’s Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year and also won the award back in 2017.