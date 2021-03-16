Gonzaga's Corey Kispert named AP first team All-American

Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme received second team honors. Joel Ayayi was an honorable mention. It's the most AP all-team honors in one season in program history.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Associated Press announced on Tuesday that Gonzaga men's basketball forward Corey Kispert was named a first team All-American.

Baylor's Jared Butler, unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and freshman Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State join Kispert on the first team.

Gonzaga's honors didn't end there. Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs were named to the second team. Joel Ayayi was an honorable mention.

It's the most AP all-team honors in one season in program history. All four of those players are also finalists for Naismith awards.

Kispert, Timme and Suggs are finalists for Naismith Player of the Year. All three on the late season watch list for Wooden Player of the Year, too.

Kispert is a finalist for the Julius Erving Award, which is given to the nation's best small forward. He ranks fifth in the NCAA in three point field goal percentage.

Timme is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation's best power forward. He is fourth in the NCAA in field goal percentage.

Jalen Suggs is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's best point guard. Joel Ayayi is a finalist for the Jerry West Award, which is given to the nation's best shooting guard.

The Zags were named the overall No. 1-seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday. The team completed a perfect regular season and won the West Coast Conference tournament.

Gonzaga will face the winner of Norfolk State and Appalachian State on Saturday, March 20 at 6:20 p.m. PT on TBS.