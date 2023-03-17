Zags family celebrates early arrival of newest little fan 5 weeks early

The Boone family says their son, Jordan, just couldn't wait for March Madness.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a Spokane March Madness crowd, it's not hard to find a lifelong Zags fan.

"Everybody who knows me knows I'm a March Madness basketball guy," said Josh Boone. "Gonzaga die-hard."

You may remember Josh. He's the guy who took the virtual court for Hoopfest 2020, then walked down the aisle the same day.

As they say, first comes love, then comes marriage, then...

"His name is Jordan David Boone," smiled Crystal Boone, holding the couples' newborn son.

Baby Boone was born a couple weeks ago, five weeks earlier than expected.

"We had a planned C-section for April 3. But, this little bugger decided to come March 4," said Josh. "During the Western Conference Tournament of course."

"He's smiling," Crystal laughed.

Likely because the newest Zags fan just couldn't wait to be part of the action.

"Yes!" Crystal said.

"He obviously did," Josh added. "He's wearing his Zags stuff right now."

The Boones are looking forward to bringing baby home from Sacred Heart's NICU.

"We might be here another week or two," said Josh.

Then eventually to his first Gonzaga game.

"Maybe, maybe when he's like two or three," Josh said. "That would probably be a good time."

Timing isn't the only thing this family's counting as part of their March luck.

"You know, this is a blessing for us because we've lost two," Josh said."We lost a baby girl at 22 weeks in 2018 and then 2020, we lost our baby at 8 weeks. Then we weren't for sure, do we need to adopt? She went through a rough time with this because she's always wanted to be a mother. I told her, 'Let's give it another six months to a year.' Then boom, 4th of July weekend, here we go."

So win or lose, there's reason to celebrate the newest lifelong Zags fan. Maybe future player?

"I'm not the guy that's gonna take him away from any sport he loves," Josh said. "Or he may not even like sports. But I doubt it. He's coming into a basketball family."

Like father, like son.

