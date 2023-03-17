Eastern Washington University vs Oklahoma State: How to watch Sunday's NIT basketball game

EWU heads to Oklahoma State on Sunday in the second round of the NIT.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team is into the second round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The Eagles beat Washington State 81-74 on Tuesday to advance.

EWU now heads to Stillwater, Okla. to take on the No. 1 Oklahoma State Cowboys. This will be the first time the programs have played since the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles (23-10) made the NIT after winning the Big Sky regular season conference title. At one point this season, EWU won 18 games in a row.

Oklahoma State is 19-15 on the season and is playing in the NIT after being passed over for the NCAA Tournament. Despite the middling record, the Cowboys had an NCAA NET rating of No. 41.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Eastern Washington University-Oklahoma State game is on, here are the details.

The EWU vs Oklahoma State NCAA Tournament basketball game starts at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. The game will be played at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The game will air nationally on ESPN2. The game will also stream online via WatchESPN.

Eagles vs Cowboys

It was a record-setting season for EWU, which included a streak of 18 wins in a row.

Eastern Washington University men's basketball was recognized with several Big Sky Conference awards for the 2022-2023 season, including Most Valuable Player for guard Steele Venters, and Coach of the Year for David Riley.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.