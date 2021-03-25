Watch Bulldog Madness Special on KREM 2 at 7 p.m. on Thursday

We'll share what the team has to say before their Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton and how our Spokane players are shining bright in the NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball will make their sixth straight Sweet 16 when the team faces off against Creighton on Sunday.

As they inch closer and closer to a undefeated championship season, KREM 2 has the Zags' run covered unlike anyone else.

This Thursday we'll have another Bulldog Madness show that begins at 7 p.m. on KREM 2 highlight what the team is saying before the game and cool story lines in the Sweet 16.

KREM 2 Sports Director Brenna Greene spoke with former Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder about this year's team. Gilder, who was on the team last year that couldn't play in the tournament when coronavirus forced the NCAA to cancel it, still has close connections with many players on this year's squad. Greene and Gilder break down the Bulldogs' strengths as they march on.

She also had a conversation with former Gonzaga women's basketball guard Elle Tinkle about her dad Wayne Tinkle's run in the NCAA Tournament with Oregon State. Wayne Tinkle, a Ferris High School graduate, is the head coach of the Beavers. He had led his team as an underdog to claim the Pac-12 Tournament title to secure a bid into the Big Dance, and has now led the 12 seed Beavers to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Sports anchor Karthik Venkataraman will share a story on how Spokane native players have been doing in the tournament. In the first weekend the Groves brother at Eastern Washington put on a show against Kansas, Gonzaga's Anton Watson also played spectacularly and the Hull twins are still with Stanford women's basketball now in the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga plays Creighton at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday. KREM 2 will air game. We'll also have a pregame show to get you ready at 9 am and a postgame show 4 pm with instant reaction from the team.