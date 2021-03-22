x
Gonzaga men's basketball advances to Sweet 16 with win over Oklahoma

The undefeated Zags will face the winner of Monday’s game between #5 Creighton and #13 Ohio.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammate Corey Kispert (24) after defeating Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball is advancing to the Sweet 16 after a 87-71 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 on Monday. 

The undefeated Zags will face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 5 seed Creighton and No.13 Ohio. This marks the sixth-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance for the Bulldogs.

Drew Timme led all scorers with 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 12-of-14 from the line. He had 13 rebounds. Oklahoma's leading scorer was senior guard Austin Reaves with 27 points. 

The Sooners led by eight points during the first half before a comeback by the Zags. Gonzaga led 46-34 at halftime of the game played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The win marks Gonzaga's 28th of the season.

This comes after Gonzaga cruised to a 98-55 win over the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round of Saturday, the Zags' largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game.  

Gonzaga has been ranked No. 1 every week of the 2020-21 season in the AP Top 25 poll and is the favorite among many people to win it all in the Big Dance. 

