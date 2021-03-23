Watch #1 Gonzaga take on #5 Creighton in the Sweet 16 on KREM 2 on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the #5 Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet 16 on Sunday, March 28 at 11:10 a.m. PT on KREM 2.

The Zags will be attempting to reach their third Elite Eight since 2015. Gonzaga beat the #8 Oklahoma Sooners 87-71 on Monday to secure their spot in the Sweet 16. Gonzaga sophomore forward Drew Timme led all scorers with 30 points. Senior forward Corey Kispert and freshman guard Jalen Suggs each added 16 points of their own.