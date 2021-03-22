Spokane native Anton Watson put on a show for his family who attended NCAA Tournament game

"We are so proud," Anton's sister Haile said. His dad, mom, brother and sister got to watch Watson make all seven of his shots in person as Gonzaga advanced.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday night, Gonzaga men's basketball forward and Spokane native Anton Watson put on a show in the Bulldogs' first round win over Norfolk State.

The people who enjoyed it most was his family, who was there in attendance in person at Indianapolis. His dad Leon Sr., mom Anna, brother Deon Jr. and sister Haile all saw Watson not miss any of his seven shots, while scoring 17 points.

"We are excited," the family said collectively.

Watson said he dreamed of a moment like this since he was a kid after the game. He also said how proud he was to represent Spokane.

His family is proud of him for that too.

"You know for him to come in and join what Gonzaga is doing is awesome," Deon Sr. Watson said.

Of course, his family is always proud of him, but witnessing last night was certainly special for t hem.