Watch Bulldog Madness on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KREM 2

Brenna Greene and Karthik Venkataraman will highlight what the team said before the NCAA Tournament and share heartfelt stories as the Zags prepare for a title run.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NCAA Tournament is upon us and KREM 2 has the best stories coming up on Thursday, March 18 during our Bulldog Madness special at 7 p.m.

As the Bulldogs prepare for their undefeated title run, we'll bring you the most important moments from their pre-tournament press conference. KREM 2 will also highlight our three other local teams that made it to the Big Dance. You'll hear from Eastern Washington men's basketball, Gonzaga women's basketball and Washington State women's basketball.

KREM 2 Sports Director Brenna Greene has a touching story on Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and the pre-game ritual he does to honor his friend that died. Brenna also talks with the dad of Jalen's friend that passed and what it means to him to have Jalen honor his son before every game.

Sports anchor and journalist Karthik Venkataraman reports on Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd and his son Liam who plays for Grand Canyon. Both teams made the tournament. Liam has grown up watching Gonzaga's many NCAA Tournament runs, but now as a freshman in college he embarks on his own journey through the madness.

Karthik also has a story on Gonzaga fans' adopted player Northwestern State's Larry Owens. Owens talks about his friendship with Zags forward Drew Timme and how that helped him get through recent tragedy.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday on KREM 2, which is your CBS affiliate.