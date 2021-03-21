How to watch Gonzaga men's and women's NCAA Tournament games on Monday

The Gonzaga men's basketball team will take on eighth-seeded Oklahoma at 11:40 a.m. on KREM 2.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Both the Gonzaga men's and women's basketball teams are playing games in the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

Gonzaga men's basketball, the No. 1 overall seed, will take on eighth-seeded Oklahoma on Monday in the Round of 32 at 11:40 a.m. PT on KREM 2. The game will be called by Carter Blackburn, Deb Antonelli, and Lauren Shehadi and will take place at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Gonzaga routed their first round opponent on Saturday, defeating Norfolk State 98-55. Corey Kispert led all scorers with 23 points and Anton Watson went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field for 17 points.

Oklahoma played a much closer game on Saturday, beating Missouri 72-68.