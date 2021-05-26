Report: Gonzaga to host Texas in The Kennel next season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga will host Texas in The Kennel in 2021, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is reporting on Wednesday. The series was supposed to start last season but was pushed back to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rothstein is also reporting that Gonzaga will play Texas in Austin in the 2022-2023 season.
The matchup this season figures to be a top 25 showdown as the Zags are ranked #1 in CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1 and Texas is ranked #23. However, Texas is ranked #12 in The Athletic's preseason rankings.
The game will mark the first matchup between Mark Few and Chris Beard since the 2019 Elite Eight. Beard's Texas Tech team came out on top in that game before eventually falling in the national championship to Villanova. Beard left Texas Tech for Texas this offseason.