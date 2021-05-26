Report: Gonzaga to host Texas in The Kennel next season

The series was originally supposed to begin last season but was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga will host Texas in The Kennel in 2021, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is reporting on Wednesday. The series was supposed to start last season but was pushed back to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rothstein is also reporting that Gonzaga will play Texas in Austin in the 2022-2023 season.

The matchup this season figures to be a top 25 showdown as the Zags are ranked #1 in CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1 and Texas is ranked #23. However, Texas is ranked #12 in The Athletic's preseason rankings.