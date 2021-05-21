Gonzaga hires alum Stephen Gentry as an assistant coach

Gentry was a walk-on at Gonzaga from 2002-2006. He was most recently at Gonzaga from 2017-2019 as the program's Director of Basketball Operations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball has hired former player and staff member Stephen Gentry to fill the open assistant coach role on their staff.

Gentry was an assistant at Illinois for the last two seasons and helped lead them to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year.

His Illinois bio also credits him for being "instrumental in schematic changes implemented during the 2020 season that saw the Illini improve 73 spots in defensive efficiency and rise 45 spots in offensive efficiency, as Illinois ended the year ranked in the top 40 in both categories for the first time since 2011."

Gentry was originally a walk-on at Gonzaga from 2002-2006. He was most recently at Gonzaga from 2017-2019 as the program's Director of Basketball Operations.

He seemingly confirmed the move to Gonzaga in a Twitter post on Friday afternoon, thanking Illinois for his time there.