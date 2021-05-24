Former Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook transfers to Georgia

Cook announced his decision to play for the SEC school on his Twitter Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook announced Monday on his Twitter that he will transfer to play for Georgia next season.

He entered the transfer portal on April 24 to use his final year of eligibility to play elsewhere. His minutes likely weren't going to increase and would have likely come off the bench again if he chose to return to Gonzaga.

Cook played one season with the Zags after transferring from Southern Illinois. He was a spark off the bench for Gonzaga this past season primarily with his defense.

He averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 assists per game last season. He had a season high in points against Pepperdine on the road with 15.