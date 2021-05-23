Report: Gonzaga to revive game in Seattle next year

Goodman is also reporting that this will be an annual event for Gonzaga, essentially bringing back the Battle in Seattle event.

The Zags used to play a game every season in the Battle in Seattle event before they failed to schedule an opponent for the 2016-2017 season. The event was played 13 years straight before the 2016 season and has not returned since. It was a fan favorite, especially for fans who can't see games in The Kennel.