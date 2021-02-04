How to virtually pregame for Gonzaga's Final Four

Gonzaga University has created the "Zag Madness Virtual Pregame Experience" for students, alumni and fans.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crowd of 400 people gathered in the street near Gonzaga's campus after their Elite Eight win. Among the crowd were burning couches.

Now, Gonzaga University has created a new way for Bulldog fans to celebrate the men's Final Four appearance.

The Zag Madness Virtual Pregame Experience is a place for any and all Gonzaga fans to celebrate the historically undefeated Gonzaga team as they take on UCLA in the Final Four.

The virtual pregame begins at 10:30 a.m. on April 3. At 11:10 a.m., Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh will share inspiration with Zag Nation.

Gonzaga has partnered with a number of Spokane-based companies to present what they're calling "a digital multimedia extravaganza."

“While we wish we could all be together in person, we are excited to bring together Zag Nation to celebrate this historic moment in a new kind of virtual space," said Joe Poss, vice president of university advancement. "Alumni and fans can gather and see one another in Zag Fan Rooms, listen to a live DJ coming to them from The Bulldog, and get energized with a pregame rally all from the comfort of their own home.”

Some of the partners include Houdini Interactive, AmpliFi and Talk Fast Social. The event will feature immersive 360-degree views inside McCarthey Athletic Center, John J. Hemmingson Center and Jack and Dan’s Bar and Grill.

If the Bulldogs advance to the National Championship game, there will be another pregame event on Monday, April 5, with fresh content, new prize giveaways, new guests, and updated features.

President McCulloh's speech will be followed by:

A pregame rally and prize giveaway at Noon.

A halftime program, followed by more giveaways.

ZAG Fan Rooms that will be open at the following times: Kennel Club Fan Room from 11:30 a.m.– noon. Nike Fan Room from 12:30–1 p.m.



Participants will be able to explore each environment through an interactive experience filled with videos, games and a DJ streaming live from The Bulldog.

Fans will also get to experience: