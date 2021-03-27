'How lucky am I?': Max Graves is one of the only people in America who's attended both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments this year so far

Max is the son of Oregon women's head coach Kelly Graves and the brother of Gonzaga walk-on Will Graves.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lots of Gonzaga players families have made the trip to Indianapolis.

However Max Graves, son of Oregon women’s basketball head coach Kelly Graves and brother of Gonzaga walk-on Will Graves, is in a bit of a unique position.

"I think so. How lucky am I that I get to go to both?" said Max Graves, in response to if he's the only person he knows that has been able to go to both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments so far.

Just a few days ago, Max was in Texas watching his dad and Oregon take on South Dakota and Georgia in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks beat the Bulldogs in the second round on Wednesday, which meant Max had to make a choice: Stay in Texas and watch his dad in the Sweet 16 or come to Indy and watch his brother in the Sweet 16?

"It was an easy call," said Max. "Just getting to see my brother is really, really cool. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I got to see my dad and their two wins which was awesome. It’s special. I can’t go wrong."

Thankfully, dad saw it the same way.

"He wanted me to go. I was there for the Pac-12 Tournament, and I was there for the first two games. He was like, ‘Go see your brother. Your mom and your other brother can’t do it yet. Go see your brother.’ And I’m happy. I’m happy to be here." said Max.

Max is a graduate of Gonzaga Prep and his dad Kelly was the Gonzaga women’s basketball head coach before making the move to Eugene. Will being a Gonzaga basketball player means a lot to the family.

"His whole life being a Gonzaga basketball player was about the coolest thing you can do," said Max.

But it’s at another level with this team this year.