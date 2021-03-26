Gonzaga becomes first school to have three players on Wooden All-American team

Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs were among ten players elected nationally.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball became the first school ever to have three players selected for the Wooden All-American team.

Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs were all chosen among ten total players from all D-1 schools in the country,

Kispert is also a finalist for the Wooden Player of the Year award.

Only one other school has more than one selection this year, which was Illinois with two.

Kispert was also named a first team Associated Press All-American. Timme and Suggs were on the second team. Joel Ayayi was an honorable mention.

Gonzaga plays in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament against Creighton on Sunday, March 28 at 11:10 a.m. on KREM.