Five star guard Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga men's basketball

Sallis is ranked 13 in ESPN's top 100 recruits for the 2021 class. This is Gonzaga's second five star commit in the past two seasons.

OMAHA, Neb. — Five star point guard Hunter Sallis committed to Gonzaga men's basketball on Friday morning.

Sallis is ranked 13 in ESPN's top 100 for the 2021 class.

He attended Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska. The guard chose Gonzaga over hometown university Creighton, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, UCLA and Iowa State.

Sallis is scouted as a player with great passing ability, high basketball IQ and can create his own shot. He is a 6-foot-5 lengthy player too.

This just Gonzaga's second ever ESPN rated five star recruit to commit to the school. The other time was in the class of 2020, when guard Jalen Suggs chose Gonzaga.