Good Samaritan Senor Living shows Gonzaga spirit during March Madness tournament

These fans are loyal, even if they can't always stay awake during those late games.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — You've heard of Grannies for Gregg, but Good Samaritan in Spokane Valley may as well start their own fan club.

"Oh yes," said activities director emeritus Deb Carney. "Oh yes, that would be Verna. Huge Zags fan. And then we have Melva and then we have Gloria."

And then there's Bonnie.

"It's my team," said Bonnie McGinnis. "What's not to like?"

That sums up her Zags loyalty pretty easily. Not as simple, though, is staying up for those late games.

"Whenever I know they're on and I'm awake," McGinnis said. "I tell you what I have this horrible habit of falling asleep about the time they come on. And there's nobody to wake me up. So, I wake up and I see the end of it."

"She does," Carney laughed. "Then we wake her up with our yelling."

Sometimes you just have to get loud when your team is that good.

"Oh yes, we have to be for Gonzaga," said Rena Roscoe. "They are our name to claim, I guess. Is that right?"

"A lot of times it's hard to get residents out of their rooms and so having a game they can watch, we have popcorn or chips and we really get into it. It brings the whole morale and the feeling of the facility up," said Carney.

As the Zags take the court again this weekend, we know a few fans who'll be cheering them on all the way to the championship.

"Wouldn't that be wonderful," McGinnis said. "I've got good thoughts in that direction."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.