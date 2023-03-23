Gonzaga vs UConn: How to watch Saturday's Elite 8 game

No. 3 Gonzaga faces No. 4 UConn on Saturday night with a trip to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on the line.

LAS VEGAS — The battle for the West Bracket is down to two. No. 3 Gonzaga will take on No. 4 UConn on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Drew Timme helped will Gonzaga to a hard-fought win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. The Zags won the game 79-76 on a late three by Julian Strawther. Timme led Gonzaga with 36 points and 13 rebounds. It was his 10th NCAA Tournament game with 20 or more points, setting a new record. Strawther ended up with 16 points.

UConn looked dominant in its 88-65 win over Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Jordan Hawkins led the way for the Huskies with 24 points, including a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line. Adama Sanogo added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-UConn game is on, here are the details.

The No. 3 Gonzaga vs No. 4 UConn NCAA Tournament basketball game will be played on Saturday, March 25. The Elite 8 game will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game will air nationally on TBS. It will start at 5:49 p.m. pacific time. Streaming of all games is also available through NCAA.com, but a cable subscription may be required.

Bulldogs vs Huskies

The undeniable leader of this year's Gonzaga team is senior Drew Timme. The forward announced he would not return for a 5th year at Gonzaga, meaning this tournament is his final chance to bring Gonzaga the elusive NCAA Title.

Timme had an excellent season for Gonzaga and was named First-Team All-American by the Sporting News.

Timme averaged a career-high 20.9 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Timme also set the school record for points in a career.

Julian Strawther has taken a huge step forward this season and provided Gonzaga with a second source of offense. The junior guard is averaging 15.1 points per game this season along with 5.9 rebounds. He was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team.

Anton Watson has been a spark for Gonzaga, coming up big on both ends of the court. The Senior forward is averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

UConn is led by forward Adama Sanogo. He averaged 17.3 points per game this season along with 7.5 rebounds. Guard Jordan Hawkins adds another 12.5 points per game.