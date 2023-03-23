From students to grandmas, Spokane cheers on the Zags in the Sweet 16

Fans young and old tuned in to watch Gonzaga's wild 79-76 victory over UCLA in the Sweet 16.

SPOKANE, Wash. — GU students filled the quad to cheer on the Zags in their eighth straight Sweet 16 appearance, and one thing we’ve learned is that win or lose, this school feels its not just the guys on the court who are part of the team.

"As a student it’s pride, you know what I mean?" Gonzaga junior Elijah Solis said. "It’s pride, not ignorance. We know who we are. We know we’re a tiny little Jesuit school, but every day we come in 100% on the court. We make mistakes, sometimes Hunter Sallis is the only one on defense. Sometimes Timme’s the only one making buckets. But, what you won’t see out there is lack of effort.”

While a Sweet 16 appearance isn’t new territory for Zags fans, the opportunity to support their team and get to know other students through events like the Kennel Club’s watch party are enough to bundle up and brave the chill.

And win or lose, being a Zag and having more national recognition is a point of pride.

"Everbody’s talking about the games in class," Gonzaga freshman Will Kelly said. "Everybody’s going to the games, having fun, wearing the jerseys. It’s a big thing for this school.”

In addition to the faithful Kennel Club, 'Grandmas for Gregg' are also tuning in to cheer the Zags on through the tournament.

"We do this every ball game," one supporter said. "Every ball game. We are true Gonzaga fans."

Armed with a passion for Gonzaga, with special attention geared toward forward Ben Gregg, the Spokane Valley Group says they're excited, yet fearful for Gonzaga's Elite 8 matchup against No. 4 UConn.

"That worries me because, personally, they (UConn) don't play very kindly," one supporter said. "Gonzaga is noted for playing good, clean ball and UConn isn't always known for that."

