Who's staying and who's going: Taking stock of Gonzaga's 2022 starting five

There are a lot of moving parts with Gonzaga's roster for next season. We take you through who's going, who could return and who has yet to decide.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday was a busy day for, well, now former Gonzaga basketball players as both Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren declared for the NBA Draft.

Because there are a lot of moving parts right now, we're going to get into where everyone in the starting line up stands on this team.

DEFINITELY GONE

Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren both will never put on a Gonzaga uniform again.

Nembhard literally cannot return to school because this is his third time putting his name in the draft. The rule is, you can't come back to school after putting your name in three times. So that's that.

Not that he would want to come back anyways. Nembhard's achieved a lot in his career, and other than win a national championship, he didn't have much else to prove at Gonzaga.

There also isn't any NIL money for him. Not because he's not marketable, it's just not really his speed. I do not believe he signed a single NIL deal this season.

For Chet, every Gonzaga fan knew when Chet signed he'd only play a year at GU. He's a top three draft pick, and he would gain nothing by returning to Gonzaga next year.

"DONE", BUT NOT OUT

Drew Timme and Julian Strawther have both announced over the last month that they put their names in the draft.

This situation is a little more tricky because even though you announce for the NBA Draft, that doesn't mean you can't withdraw from it.

If Timme or Strawther decides to come back to school, they have until June 1 at 8:59 PM PT to make that announcement.

First of all, it would be very surprising if Julian didn't come back. He's not on any draft boards, and he is most likely just trying to get feedback from NBA scouts. He'll be a focal point for Gonzaga next year and could very likely play himself into being a first round pick. He has much more to gain returning, and he'll have more NIL deals next year as well.

Timme is more 50/50, but he has way more guaranteed money playing in college next year right now.

How do we know this? Well, it was reported Wednesday that Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, who elected to return to school, will make in the range of $2 million in NIL deals next season. If Oscar can do that, Timme can do at least half of that, and that's being conservative.

Meanwhile, it's not a sure thing that Timme gets drafted right now. Even if he does, he'll definitely be a second round pick, and those contracts are not fully guaranteed. He has a fascinating decision on his hands, for sure.

TO BOLT, OR NOT TO BOLT?

That leaves us with one last Gonzaga starter we are waiting on: Rasir Bolton.

Bolton has another year of eligibility due to COVID, so he could use that to come back.

However, if he did come back, I would imagine there would be a ripple effect and another guard or two lower in the rotation would transfer.

It would be quite a balancing act for the Gonzaga staff if he were to return.

Bolton most likely will not get drafted, but if he decides to go, he most likely will put his name into the draft to at least get that experience and see if he can get a team to fall in love with him.