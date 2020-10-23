Gonzaga's 'Kraziness in the Kennel' scheduled for November 12, fans not allowed

The event will give fans their first look at the 2020-21 team.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga will hold its annual 'Kraziness in the Kennel' event on November 12 at 8 p.m., although fans will not be allowed in attendence.

The Bulldogs faithful won't be able to attend in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the school. The men's basketball team will scrimmage and compete in contests, and coaches and players will take part in interviews.

The Zags first game is set for December 5, when they will take on the Baylor Bears in a neutral site game in Indianapolis. That game will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on KREM 2.