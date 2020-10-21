WSU takes steps to prevent student gatherings during football games

Tailgating is completely banned on the WSU campus and the Pullman Police Department will have extra staff on-duty during football weekends.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is taking steps to prevent students from gathering on campus during the upcoming football season.

According to a release, tailgating is completely banned on WSU's campus.

During home games, campus parking lots will be closed to tailgating and no portable structures or canopies will be allowed on campus, the release reads. Recreational vehicles will be turned away.

The Pullman Police Department will also have extra staff on-duty during football weekends "to address health proclamation violations such as off-campus parties" the release reads.

The university is also closing the Compton Union Building during home games, which is a popular spot for students to gather during home football games, the release says.

WSU is also asking out-of-town fans not to come to Pullman for games.

"We understand how much our fans look forward to returning to Pullman for home games, but due to the ongoing public health crisis, we are asking them to cheer from the safety of their homes with members of their own household,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “The best way to help keep our Cougs playing this season is for our fans to stay home.”

Fans won't be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season. All of WSU's games will be available to watch on TV and fans can also listen in on the Washington State Learfield IMG College Sports Network.

WSU is planning a "variety of options" for fan engagement on game days, the release reads. The university is asking fans to watch out for more details.

Whitman County had very low rates of coronavirus until August when some students began to return to Pullman.