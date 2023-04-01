Gonzaga vs San Francisco: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face San Francisco on the road on Thursday. The Zags have won seven in a row and are looking to stay unbeaten in WCC play.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga Bulldogs head to San Francisco on Thursday for their first conference road game of the year.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has been on a roll. Timme was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week. This marked the third time he had been named Player of the Week in the past month.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-San Francisco game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs San Francisco basketball game tips off at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5. Fans can watch the game on ESPN 2. The game will also stream on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Dons

Gonzaga enters the game against the Dons on a hot streak. The Zags have won seven games in a row.

Timme is the reigning WCC Player of the week. For the week, Timme averaged 26.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals. He helped the Zags score more than 100 points in each of their two wins this past week.

The University of San Francisco is seeking a big win against Gonzaga to help bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Dons are 11-6 overall this season but have lost their last two games, both conference games against Santa Clara and San Diego.

