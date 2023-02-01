Gonzaga basketball moves up in latest AP Poll

Gonzaga's men's basketball team is up to No. 9 in the latest poll, while the women's team dropped a spot despite winning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team continues to move up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 9, up one spot from last week.

Gonzaga notched two wins last week, scoring over 100 points in each contest. The Zags set a team record, winning by 78 points over Eastern Oregon, 120-42. Then on Saturday, the Bulldogs beat Pepperdine 111-88 to open West Coast Conference (WCC) play.

Gonzaga has won seven in a row and is now 12-3 on the season with the losses coming to three teams currently in the Top 25, including No. 1 Purdue, No. 6 Texas, and No. 19 Baylor.

The Zags hit the road to continue WCC play this week with stops at San Francisco on Thursday and Santa Clara on Saturday.

While Purdue (13-0) remains the top team in the poll, the top 5 saw some changes. Houston moved up to No. 2, followed by Kansas. UConn dropped two spots to No. 4 after a loss to Xavier. Arizona (13-1) remained at No. 5.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball

The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team slipped in the latest AP Top 25 Women's Poll.

The Gonzaga women dropped one spot to No. 20 this week, despite winning two games last week.

Gonzaga (14-2) opened WCC play on the road last week, beating Pepperdine, 77-63, and winning at Loyola Marymount, 96-51.

The Gonzaga women return home to the Kennel this week. They host San Francisco on Thursday and Santa Clara on Saturday. The Zags are currently unbeaten in conference play.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.