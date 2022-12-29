Kaylynne Truong's career high 26 points leads No. 19 Gonzaga women's basketball over Pepperdine 77-63

Four Zags scored in double figures in the victory.

MALIBU, Calif. — On a career night for senior guard Kaylynne Truong, the No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs took down Pepperdine 77-63 in Malibu.

Truong had a career high 26 points to lead all scorers. Four Zags scored in double figures.

Late in the first quarter, Gonzaga had just a one point lead. Truong hit a three pointer to kick off a 13-0 run which established a comfortable Gonzaga lead.

The lead reached as many as 21 points, but Pepperdine cut it to just eight on an and one from Theresa Grace Mbanefo with 7:27 to play.

Gonzaga did not panic and Truong coolly knocked down back to back three point baskets to put the game on ice.

Eliza Hollingsworth and Yvonne Ejim had nine rebounds apiece and finished with 16 and 17 points on the night, respectively.

The Zags improve to 13-2 on the season and will travel to LMU on Saturday. Tip off for that game is set for 2 PM.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.