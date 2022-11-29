Three former Gonzaga players to have numbers honored at McCarthey Athletic Center

Kelly Olynyk, Dan Dickau and Courtney Vandersloot will have their jersey numbers retired throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season.

SPOKANE, Wash — Former Gonzaga basketball players Kelly Olynyk, Dan Dickau and Courtney Vandersloot will have their numbers unveiled in the McCarthey Athletic Center throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season.

Olynyk will have his number unveiled before the game against Kent State on Dec. 5. Olynyk is a current member of the Utah Jazz who helped put Gonzaga basketball on the map, giving them its first ever Associated Press No. 1 national ranking. Olynyk was nominated for every national award offered, earning first-team Associated Press All-America honors.

Dickau will be honored before the game against San Francisco on Feb. 9. In his 2001-2002 season as a senior, Dickau became the Bulldogs first first-team Associated Press All-America selection. Dickau launched Gonzaga to a No. 6 national ranking and a then-school record 29 victories.

Vandersloot does not yet have a date to unveil her number. She became the first player in Gonzaga history to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA Draft, taken by the Chicago Sky. She is a three-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year, was named to the Associated Press All-America Team second-team and State Farm Coaches' All-America Basketball team, USBWA All-America, named the Nancy Lieberman Award winner as the top point guard in the nation, and was the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award winner during her time as a Zag.

All three players have made strides outside of Gonzaga basketball and continue to make the Bulldogs proud.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.