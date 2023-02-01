Gonzaga's Drew Timme named WCC Player of the Week

Timme has been named Player of the Week three times this season in the West Coast Conference.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has been honored with the West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors, again. This latest recognition marks the third time he has been named Player of the Week in the past month.

For the week, Timme averaged 26.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals. He helped the Zags score more than 100 points in each of their two wins this past week.

The Zags set a team record, winning by 78 points over Eastern Oregon, 120-42. Timme connected on 8-of-10 of his shooting attempts in the game, finishing with 18 points. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one blocked shot, while only playing in 17 minutes.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs beat Pepperdine 111-88 to open WCC play. Timme scored a season-high 35 points while shooting 15-of-19 from the field. Timme added 10 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the win.

The week also saw Timme move into the top 4 of the all-time Gonzaga career scoring list. He trails Adam Morrison by just six points for the number three spot. Timme will likely move up that list as the Zags play at San Francisco on Thursday night before another road game at Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Timme was previously named WCC Player of the Week for the weeks of Dec. 12 and Dec. 20.

