Gonzaga vs San Diego: How to watch Thursday's college basketball game

Gonzaga returns home to face San Diego with a big matchup against Saint Mary's coming up later this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team will want to keep its focus as it takes on San Diego in The Kennel on Thursday night.

This is your classic trap game. No. 12 Gonzaga is heavily favored and should win easily. However, the Zags need to be careful to not overlook San Diego ahead of their next game against No. 15 Saint Mary's, which includes a visit from ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday.

Gonzaga needs a win against San Diego to keep their hopes of a regular-season West Coast Conference championship alive.

Gonzaga is 23-5 overall this season and 12-2 in WCC play. San Diego is 11-17 overall and 4-10 in conference play.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-San Diego game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs San Diego basketball game starts at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23. The game will air on ESPN2. The game will also stream live on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Toreros

Gonzaga is looking to keep its WCC regular-season championship dreams alive as it takes on San Diego at home. The Zags should not have any trouble against the Toreros, who have struggled this season.

Gonzaga likely needs to win out in order to keep its streak of WCC championships alive. That will include a win against Saint Mary's to close out the conference schedule.

That game against Saint Mary's on Saturday will air nationally on ESPN and includes a visit from ESPN's College Gameday.

More importantly for the Zags, a win against Saint Mary's would give them another top win and could help improve their standings in the NCAA Tournament.

The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee unveiled its top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend, ranking Gonzaga as No. 15 overall. The ranking places the Zags as a No. 4 seed in the West Region.

While these rankings will change ahead of the official tournament bracket, it gives Gonzaga a good idea of how the tournament committee views their season.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.