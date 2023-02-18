Gonzaga basketball up one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

The Zags have a chance to improve their ranking and make a statement to the NCAA Tournament committee as the team hosts College Gameday and Saint Mary's this week.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is inching higher in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Zags are now up to No. 12, rising one spot from the previous week. Gonzaga is 23-5 overall this season and 12-2 in conference play.

With the end of the season nearly here, the AP rankings are taking a back seat to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.

The group unveiled its top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend, ranking Gonzaga as No. 15 overall. The ranking places the Zags as a No. 4 seed in the West Region.

While these rankings will change ahead of the official tournament bracket, it gives Gonzaga a good idea of how the tournament committee views their season.

Gonzaga will have a chance to make an impression on the committee this week. After a game on Thursday against San Diego, the Zags host No. 15 Saint Mary's on Saturday night. ESPN's College Gameday will be in Spokane ahead of the huge matchup.

A win against Saint Mary's would give them another top win and could also clinch the West Coast Conference regular-season championship.

Houston took over the top spot in the poll this week, while Alabam dropped to No. 2. Kansas, UCLA, and Purdue round out the top five.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball

The Gonzaga women's basketball team is also moving up in the latest AP Poll. The Zags are up two spots this week to No. 18.

The Gonzaga women won two games this past week, beating Pacific and Saint Mary's at home. The wins mean the Zags finish the season undefeated at home with a 15-0 record.

The Bulldogs are now 25-3 on the season and 15-1 in conference play.

The Zags close out the regular season on the road this weekend, with games at San Diego on Thursday and BYU on Saturday.

The Gonzaga women got some good news over the weekend, when seniors Kaylynne Truong, Kayleigh Truong, Brynna Maxwell and Eliza Hollingsworth all announced they will return next season.

