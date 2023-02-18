Gonzaga hosting ESPN's College GameDay against St. Mary's

This will be the sixth time Gonzaga has been a part of the College GameDay show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Gonzaga for the Bulldogs big matchup against Saint Mary's on Saturday, Feb. 25th.

Gonzaga men's basketball is hosting the showcase game from the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. Host Rece Davis will be live on the court Saturday, alongside analysts to break down the game.

The game in the evening is sold out, but fans can still watch the morning show at 7 a.m. the same day. Fans can claim tickets online beginning Tuesday afternoon. Tickets will not secure specific seats in the arena.

Doors open for the GameDay show at 6 a.m., and parking is free. The College GameDay show airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Gonzaga previously hosted College GameDay in 2009 when the No. 18 Bulldogs welcomed No. 15 Memphis to town.

The last time Gonzaga was a part of College GameDay was on February 11th of 2017 when the Zags were on the road at Saint Mary's.

This will be the sixth time Gonzaga has been a part of the College GameDay show.

