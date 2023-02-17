Gonzaga vs Pepperdine: How to watch Saturday's college basketball game

Gonzaga looks to stay on track in the West Coast Conference as it heads to Pepperdine for its final conference road game this season.

MALIBU, Calif. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team has its sights set on a West Coast Conference championship as it takes on Pepperdine on the road.

The Zags avenged a loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday to start the road trip. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Julian Strawther who scored 28 points. The Zags blew out LMU 108-65.

Gonzaga is heavily favored in the matchup against Pepperdine.

No. 13 Gonzaga is 22-5 overall this season and 11-2 in WCC play. Pepperdine is 9-18 overall and 2-11 in conference play.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Pepperdine game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs Pepperdine basketball game starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. The game will air in the Spokane market on the local NBC station and for some viewers on ROOT Sports. The game will also air on Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

For viewers out of the region, the game will stream live via the WCC.

Bulldogs vs Wave

Gonzaga is looking to keep its WCC regular-season championship dreams alive as it visits Pepperdine. The Zags should not have any trouble against Pepperdine, who has struggled this season.

Gonzaga likely needs to win out in order to keep its streak of WCC championships alive. That will include a win against Saint Mary's to close out the conference schedule.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

