'I'm excited for this team': Gonzaga players back on campus and preparing for 2022-2023 season

The team is projected to be the #1 team in the country yet again this coming season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time this past weekend, we got to see the entire 2022-2023 Gonzaga men’s basketball team in one place at a Hoopfest event. The team all returned to campus last week and began summer practices this week.

We chatted with a bunch of members of the team about their expectations for a team that, well, has a lot of them.

"I feel good about this new jump with this new team," said Nolan Hickman. "I feel like we’re just going to leave right off where we were last year."

"The confidence is obviously there, but at the same time, we know there's a lot of work to be done," said Julian Strawther. "You know how hard it is to win in college basketball and stay at the top of the totem pole. We're just going into with that mindset that this is a bombing mission mission this whole season. We’ve got to do all we can to make sure we're continuing to grow as a team and peak in March."

That, unfortunately, did not happen last year.

However, what did, is that the team was ranked #1 going into the season, which is where they are presumed to be ranked yet again. This will be the third straight year the Zags will be the favorite. Drew Timme has learned how to keep that in perspective.

"It's a nice form of respect for sure, but it doesn't mean anything. I mean, we can speak to that firsthand," said Timme. "So, you know, just going out there, proving it, and playing like we're unranked. That's kind of just how we always approach things. You saw it throughout the country last year. We were the one of the only teams to hold on to the number one seed. It's hard. It's hard when you have that target on your back. It's a pressure, but we've earned the right to have that pressure, so it’ll be fun."

Something that is different about this year’s team and last year’s team is experience.

There’s only one freshman on this iteration of the Zags and, even though they were both starters, the Bulldogs only lost two of their eight rotation players from last year’s squad.

"It's fun, and it's reassuring too," said Timme. "I think last year we were young, and it caught up to us a little bit at times. We have a lot more experience this year, so I think that we're going really capitalize on that."

That experience means a lot of this team remembers how last year ended prematurely in the Sweet 16.

They’re using that as motivation.

"There's always a chip on our shoulder every single year. We just got to get over that hump and hopefully bring home the national championship," said Anton Watson.

As for if they can hoist that elusive final trophy the program has yet to win?

Well, you know Julian Strawther is confident about that.

"I think we could do it. We could really do it. I feel like this is one of the most deep Gonzaga rosters in a long time. One through 12 are just dogs and guys who expect to play and play big moments and big games, so I'm excited for this team," said Strawther.

