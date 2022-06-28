Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren nominated for ESPY award

Holmgren becomes Gonzaga’s highest drafted player ever after he was picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the #2 overall pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly one week after he was selected #2 overall in the NBA Draft, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren has been nominated for an Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) award.

Holmgren was nominated for the best college athlete in men's sports.

Below are all the nominees for the ESPY award:

Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball

Logan Wisanuskas, Maryland Lacrosse.

The winner of the award is chosen by public vote and announced during an award ceremony, set to take place on July 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. Votes can be submitted here.

The nomination comes after Holmgren was picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the #2 overall pick on June 23. Holmgren becomes Gonzaga’s highest-drafted player ever. Adam Morrison was previously the highest drafted player at #3 in 2006.

Holmgren left Gonzaga tied for the most blocks in a single season at 117. He did it in five less games than Brandon Clarke, who Holmgren is tied with for the record. Overall, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game his freshman season. During his lone season in a Gonzaga uniform, he was named a third-team All-American by the AP and by The Sporting News. He also was named the WCC Newcomer of the Year, the WCC Defensive Player of the Year, and an All-WCC first team member.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.