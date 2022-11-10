Gonzaga Men's Basketball signs Dusty Stromer to National Letter of Intent

Dusty Stromer is a four-star recruit out of California where he averaged over 20 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team continues to build for the future with the signing of Dusty Stromer to a National Letter of Intent.

Stromer, a 6'6" guard, out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks ranks as the 48th top recruit in his class on ESPN 100. He averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals during his junior year.

"We're incredibly excited to have Dusty in the program," Coach Few said in a written statement provided by Gonzaga. "We've been close with both he and his family throughout this whole process. He's a terrific player. He's an incredible competitor. All through this past summer he's competed on the EYBL circuit with some nagging injuries, and he kept playing and competing. He's going to be a really good player for us."

The signing comes one day after the Zags landed top international prospect Alex Toohey, setting Gonzaga up for continued success.

"I chose Gonzaga because I just felt that it was right," Stromer said in a written statement provided by Gonzaga. "My connection with all the coaches is something that is rare and I feel that I get along with each coach really well. The playing style is perfect for me. I love playing in transition and in the open court. Gonzaga plays to my strengths and I think that I could really help the program right away. I also really like Spokane and had nothing but great experiences with everyone that I met on my two visits to Gonzaga."