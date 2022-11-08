Top international prospect Alex Toohey picks Gonzaga

Alex Toohey announced he has committed to Gonzaga. The 18-year-old from Australia is considered a top international prospect.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big news for Gonzaga men's basketball as it builds its team for future years. Top international prospect Alex Toohey has committed to the Bulldogs.

The 18-year-old from Australia made the announcement on Instagram, saying "I'm all in."

"I’m extremely grateful to Gonzaga and their coaching staff for the opportunity to represent the navy and white and can’t wait to get to work next year!," Toohey wrote.

He is considered one of the top prospects in the class of 2023. At 6-foot-8 he projects as a small forward.

Toohey picked Gonzaga over several schools, including Davidson, Michigan, and Villanova.

He has played for Australia's national team in FIBA competition since 2021.

Toohey joins Dusty Strohmer as the second Zags recruit in the class of 2023.

Here is Alex Toohey's full statement on Instagram:

This announcement would not have been possible without all of the people who got me to this point in my life. Special shout-out to the @nbaacademy, the Center of Excellence, my ACT State Team, and everyone at Marist for investing in my development as a player on the court and a person off of it. And, most importantly, thank you to my family, whose support has held me down through all the ups and downs. I’m extremely grateful to Gonzaga and their coaching staff for the opportunity to represent the navy and white and can’t wait to get to work next year !

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.