Gonzaga Women's Basketball signs Claire O'Connor to National Letter of Intent

Claire O'Connor, a senior guard from Lakeside High School in Bellevue, has averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds per game.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Gonzaga Women's Basketball team prepares for a new season, its future is looking bright.

GU Women's Basketball Coach Lisa Fortier announced the signing of Claire O'Connor to a National Letter of Intent. O'Connor will join the Zags in fall of 2023.

O'Connor, a 6'1" guard, comes to the Zags from Lakeside High School in Bellevue. This will be her fourth year on the varsity team, where she has averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, per game.

"We are really excited to add Claire to the roster. She is a very versatile offensive player, who can score all over the court. She has great work ethic and is highly driven to succeed," Coach Fortier said in a written statement provided by Gonzaga. "Claire excels in all of the off the court areas that are going to make her a perfect fit for our team. Welcome to the family, Claire!"

O'Connor has been named Metro League MVP, First Team All-Metro League, First Team All-State and an Under Armour Future 60 selection.

She has also maintained a 4.0 GPA going into her senior year of high school.

