Gonzaga vs Chicago State: How to watch Wednesday's college basketball game

Gonzaga wraps up the regular season at home against Chicago State, ahead of the WCC Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team will close out the regular season on Wednesday night in a somewhat unusual fashion. The Zags will be taking on a non-conference opponent in Chicago State.

No. 10 Gonzaga (25-5) is heavily favored over Chicago State (11-18) and doesn't have a lot to gain by playing this game. A win would hardly move the needle, while a loss this late in the season could send the Bulldogs plummeting in the rankings.

With that said, expect Gonzaga to come out fast against the Cougars, build a lead, and give their bench some more playing time. The game will also break up what would have otherwise been a week of practice ahead of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Chicago State game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs Chicago State basketball game starts at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The game will be played at The Kennel in Spokane.

The game will air locally in Spokane on NBC. It will also be available on ROOT SPORTS Plus, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. The game will also stream online for out-of-market fans.

Bulldogs vs Cougars

The Gonzaga men's basketball team is back in the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now No. 10, rising two spots from the previous week. Gonzaga is 25-5 overall this season and 14-2 in conference play.

Gonzaga had a huge Saturday, starting with a visit from ESPN's College GameDay and ending with a 77-68 victory over Saint Mary's. With the win, the Zags clinched a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Following the game against Chicago State, the Zags next play in the semifinal round of the WCC Tournament on Monday, March 6. The Zags will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Despite Gonzaga winning a share of the regular-season title, the Gaels won the No. 1 seed because of a higher NET ranking.

Chicago State heads to Fresno State following Wednesday's game to close out its season.

