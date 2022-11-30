Gonzaga vs Baylor: How to watch Friday night’s basketball game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teams facing big expectations this season will meet on Friday in the inaugural Peacock Classic. No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Gonzaga (5-2) entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll but has since dropped to No. 14. It’s the first time the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has been out of the Top 10 in the AP Poll since Feb. 5, 2018.
Baylor (5-2) is currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll but will likely drop after a stunning 70-96 defeat to Marquette this week.
Game time and how to watch
For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Baylor basketball game is on, here are the details:
The Gonzaga vs Baylor basketball game tips off at 5:00 p.m. pacific time on Friday, December 2. The game is only available to watch on the Peacock streaming service.
Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month. It is currently included for no additional cost for all Xfinity Flex customers and Xfinity X1 and video customers who have a subscription to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV, or equivalent, or above.
The game will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Bulldogs vs Bears
Gonzaga continues its tough non-conference schedule on Friday night with yet another top-25 matchup against Baylor.
Gonzaga is coming off the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, where the Zags placed third after losing to Purdue in the semis. Gonzaga did rally to beat Xavier 88-84 in the third-place game.
Baylor will be looking to rebound after suffering a loss to an unranked Marquette team on Tuesday.
Friday’s game between Gonzaga and Baylor will be the first time the schools have met since the 2021 National Championship game which the Bears won 86-70.
The two teams have met four times overall, with Gonzaga holding a 3-1 edge.
Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule
- Dec. 2: Gonzaga vs Baylor (Sioux Falls, SD)
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Kent State
- Dec. 9: Gonzaga vs Washington
- Dec. 12: Gonzaga vs Northern Illinois
- Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)
- Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana
- Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon
- Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine
- Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara
- Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)
- Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland
- Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount
- Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific
- Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland
- Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara
- Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s
- Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco
- Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)
- Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount
- Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine
- Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego
- Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s
- Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State
