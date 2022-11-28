Gonzaga men’s basketball falls to No. 14 in AP Poll

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell out of the Top 10 in the AP Poll for the first time since Feb. 5, 2018.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team took a significant drop in the latest NCAA Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Zags (5-2) fell eight spots to No. 14 in the latest poll in a week that saw them go 2-1 and finish third in the Phil Knight Legacy. Gonzaga beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday, lost to Purdue 66-84 on Friday, and beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday.

The Zags are in the middle of their most difficult non-conference schedule ever. The team has already faced four teams in the AP Top 25 and will next face No. 6 Baylor on Friday in the Peacock Classic. That game will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.

Purdue, which beat both Gonzaga and Duke on the way to winning the Phil Knight Legacy, jumped from No. 24 all the way to No. 5.

Houston claimed the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll. It’s the school’s first time in the No. 1 spot since 1983. Texas, Virginia, and Arizona round out the top four. Last week’s No. 1, North Carolina tumbled 17 spots to No. 18.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Dec. 2: Gonzaga vs Baylor (Sioux Falls, SD)

Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Kent State

Dec. 9: Gonzaga vs Washington

Dec. 12: Gonzaga vs Northern Illinois

Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)

Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana

Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon

Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

