Gonzaga basketball game against Pacific postponed due to COVID-19

The Gonzaga men's basketball game scheduled for Jan. 20 is postponed because of COVID-19 related protocols within the Pacific program.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is facing yet another postponed game.

Gonzaga University announced Friday that its West Coast Conference game against Pacific University has been postponed. That game was scheduled for Jan. 20 in Stockton, Calif.

In an email, Gonzaga said the postponement was due to a COVID-19 related protocol within the Pacific Tigers' program.

Gonzaga said the two schools will work with the WCC to reschedule the game.

This postponement is one of several games that Gonzaga has been unable to play as scheduled because of COVID protocols this season. The Zags postponed three games in a row at the end of December and the beginning of January.

Postponed games include:

Dec. 30 at San Diego

Jan. 1 at Loyola Marymount

Jan. 6 vs San Francisco

Jan. 20 at Pacific

The Bulldogs also had a game at the University of Washington canceled on Dec. 12, 2021, because of COVID issues within the Huskies program.

So far, the WCC has not announced make-up dates for the postponed games.

This latest postponement comes at a time Gonzaga is rising in the rankings. The team is now up to number two in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Bulldogs could jump back to the top after current number one, Baylor, lost for the first time this season.