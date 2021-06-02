Gonzaga baseball picks up trio of WCC Awards

Spokane native Alek Jacob won the conference's Pitcher of the Year award.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball head coach Mark Machtolf, pitcher Alek Jacob, and third baseman Brett Harris were all honored by the WCC on Wednesday.

Machtolf won the conference's Coach of the Year Award, Jacob won the WCC's Pitcher of the Year Award, and Harris was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.

Overall, the program set a record with nine Zags earning all-conference honors. Three Zags earning individual awards ties a program record set in 2013.

This is the fourth time Machtolf has won the WCC Coach of the Year Award since 2009.

Jacob was named the conference Pitcher of the Year after he recorded the program's fifth no-hitter against Pepperdine in May and went 7-1 overall on the season, which is tied for the most wins in the league. Jacob is a North Central High alum.

Harris was won WCC Defensive Player of the Year after getting 58 putouts and 77 assists. He only had two errors on the season.

Harris and Jacob made the WCC's first team, while pitcher and first baseman Gabriel Hughes and catcher Tyler Rando were named second team honorees. Hughes, pitcher Trystan Vrieling, and Grayson Sterling were also all named to the conference's All-Freshman team. Vrieling and Sterling received honorable mention honors along with Andrew Orzel and relievers Brody Jessee and Michael Spellacy.